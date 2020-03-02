Major Crimes Unit investigating house fire on Frederica

Thunder Bay police say the Major Crimes Unit will investigate a sudden death after being called to a house fire on Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Frederica St. E.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but a deceased person was found in the home.

The Major Crimes Unit will look into the death, and the fire.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will also look at the cause of the fire.

Police continue to hold the scene.

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to call Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.