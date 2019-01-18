'Creative vibe' on display in new Made by Meag studio in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A Thunder Bay entrepreneur, Meagan Botterill, hopes the opening Saturday of her new studio in the northwestern Ontario city, is just the start of bigger things for her business, which features one-of-a-kind bags, either for purchase or as a do-it-yourself project.

Botterill created Made by Meag about three years ago, when she began sewing purses and wallets. She made the bags, known for their novel designs, in her home, using vinyl and fabrics featuring everything from superheroes to Harry Potter to cute litte animals.

'Could I do it?' Botterill asked before opening shop

Botterill soon earned a name for herself at craft shows in her area, and at conventions, such as Fan Expo Canada, which attracts over 100,000 people each year.

She began expanding her collection, offering everything from pencil cases to toilet bags to carry-alls.

Then, people began asking if she would show them how to make the bags themselves.

Botterill's Made by Meag bags are known for their novel design, and their use of fun fabrics featuring everything from superheroes to animals. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

As the requests mounted and the number of classes she was teaching increased, Botterill's confidence grew, and she decided to open the workshop space.

"That was the biggest thing that was holding be back before. 'Could I do it? Do I have enough of a name that people will want to pay to take a bag class from me?' and I've learned that I do and I think that's what finally gave me the push," she said.

'A side hustle that was never really on the side'

Not only was the business outgrowing the space she had in her home, it was demanding more time than Botterill could devote to it, until she decided to quit her fulltime job in April, 2018.

"My business was always jokingly a side hustle that was never really on the side," said Botterill, "and if I'm going to be doing this business and I want it to grow, I need a space."

Botterill's new studio offers visitors a glimpse of her personality, through "nerdy things" such as this wall hanging, which another local artist made for her. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

The space also introduces people to a different side of Botterill.

"I want you to not only feel warm and welcome and get a creative vibe, but a get a sense of me as well. You'll find a whole bunch of nerdy things around the space because that is very much me."

'People want to learn'

Botterill is offering classes in the new space and will make it available, by appointment, to people who might want to see her designs, or get her assistance on their own projects .

Her dream though is to take her classes on the road, and offer people in communities around the country the chance to create and make their own bags.

"People want to learn. They want to make their wallets and they want to make their pouches, and they want to make bags for gifts and for themselves. If you can't find a fun, bumblebee [fabric] pouch that you want to keep your toiletries, well you can make one."

