Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged after threatening another man with machete

A 63-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after allegedly threatening another man with a machete on Monday evening.

Police said officers were called to a coffee shop on May Street South at about 6:45 p.m. with reports of someone getting threatened with a weapon.

Responding officers learned the witness saw a man and woman arguing inside a truck parked at the coffee shop.

After the two exited the vehicle, the witness saw the man push the woman up against the vehicle. When he tried to intervene, the other man pulled a machete out of the truck, and ran toward the witness, threatening him.

Officers located and arrested the accused, who's been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He appeared in court Tuesday, and was released from custody, pending a future court appearance.