Thunder Bay high school celebrates scholarship hat trick as 3rd student claims Schulich award

St. Ignatius High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., is celebrating a "hat trick" of academic excellence after one of its Grade 12 students was selected to receive a prestigious $100,000 scholarship this year.

Lucas Crupi is the third student in the last three years from the northwestern Ontario school to be awarded the Schulich Leader Scholarship, which recognizes outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).

"It's still a little bit unbelievable," said Crupi in an interview with CBC Radio. "I still can't exactly fathom that I was lucky enough to be chosen and the excitement is just very strong."

Crupi said he had to reread the announcement from the The Schulich Foundation before comprehending the scholarship news.

Lucas Crupi is set to attend the University of Toronto in the fall to study applied science and engineering. He said the Schulich scholarship will help him to focus on his studies and connect him to like minded youth in the STEM field. (Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board)

This year, the scholarship was awarded to 100 students across Canada. Every high school in Canada can submit one Schulich Leader nominee per year based on academic excellence in STEM, entrepreneurial leadership and financial need.

'Shining example'

Crupi was selected by Frank Carpino of the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board for his outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements, such as kickstarting a robotics club at the high school.

"He has recruited both staff and students to embark on their own passion for robotics," said Carpino in a news release. "He is a shining example of academic excellence, personal initiative and creative innovation, motivating his fellow students to continue to employ a sustained work ethic and to have the courage to capitalize on opportunities available to them that will help improve their chances of success now and in the future."

Crupi said while the monetary value of the scholarship is significant, he's equally as excited to be joining the community of Schulich Leaders.

"The Shulich network is a network of people who have won the scholarship over the past 10 years, and every single person I have talked to in this network is extremely interesting and extremely hard working," said Crupi.

"For example, the past two [St. Ignatius] students who have won it, Caleb Lammers and Kiara Bergagnini, they are some of the smartest people I have ever talked to. So, being able to network with people who are similar to me in that aspect and hopefully being able to work with them on a project, that would be amazing."

Starting in the fall, Crupi is slated to attend the University of Toronto for applied science and engineering. He hopes to embark on a career in biomedical engineering in the future.