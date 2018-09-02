Thunder Bay's Sikh Society grows to 'almost 200 people' after 3 years

It's a busy week at Lakehead University's Thunder Bay, Ont., campus as new and returning students prepare for the upcoming semester — and one group helping to welcome them to the city is the Thunder Bay Sikh Society.

The CBC's Lisa Laco was at the Thunder Bay International Airport this week and found a group of students from the Sikh Society ready to welcome students from other places around the world, with food and drinks on hand.

"The Thunder Bay Sikh society was started as a volunteer service to help grow with the community, and it was started with just a group of three people, and it's now growing to more than almost 200 people," Nishant Singh Sawhney said.

"We're serving free food to everybody, no matter what religion, class or gender you are. If you are here, we are here to help you."

He said he felt like the best gift for these international students travelling hours on a plane was to provide them a good meal.

Sawhney and his friend, Prit Pukhraj Singh, are original members of the society, which began in September 2016.

"We believe this idea is about to grow more than 1,000 people in the next two years," Sawhney said.

Singh said he decided to join when he noticed how much the society was "bringing the community together."

This past year, he said, the group has hosted a number of events, including those aimed at telling people about turbans and teaching them the difference between Muslims and Sikhs and members of other religions.

The society is hoping to open up their own place of worship in the next few weeks and to plan a clothing drive for the upcoming winter months.

"Even if you are a businessman, or you are homeless, it doesn't matter. You know that when you go to a Sikh place of worship, you are going to get a free meal no matter what," Sawhney said.

"No matter what, we are here to help," Singh added.

The group will be at the airport until Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.