CBC News has learned the former Lakehead Psychiatric Hosptial (LPH) has been declared surplus by the province.

The site was one of 243 pieces of property the province announced it would sell off over the next four years.

A portion of the LPH land parcel was deemed by the city's official plan, released earlier this year, as community space.

Any interested group to purchase the LPH lands would have to apply to make changes to the northern portion of the property. That portion of the land includes trails where many people walk dogs, or even ski in the winter. The southern portion of the property, including the section with the former LPH buildings could be easily developed.

The other property offered for sale in the city by the province is the former Riverside Grain complex.

The former Big Thunder ski jump site is not on the province's sale block.

Other properties which have been deemed surplus in northwestern Ontario are: