Thunder Bay police charge city man, 32, with child luring, accessing child pornography

A 32-year-old Thunder Bay man has been arrested and charged with child luring and several other offences through an ongoing investigation by the police cyber crime unit in the northwestern Ontario city.

Matthew William Lovering has also been charged with accessing child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a minor, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release Tuesday.

In March 2018, detectives received a complaint from company officials with a social media messenger service, police said.

Investigators identified a suspect through that complaint, and executed a search warrant at a home on the south-side of Thunder Bay on November 26, 2018.

"Various devices were seized as a result of that search," police stated in the release.

Detectives tried to contact the man and urged him to turn himself in.

Police said the prompt was successful and the accused turned himself in to the TBPS around 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019.

He appeared in court Tuesday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

In 2014, Lovering pleaded guilty to a charge of child luring after posting an ad on Kijiiji, looking for male models, ages six to 13. Undercover police officers arranged a meeting with him, and he was then arrested.