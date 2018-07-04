Thunder Bay man scores $100K lottery win

A Thunder Bay, Ont., man has won $100,000 playing a game called Poker Lotto.

Andrew Popjak bought the ticket at the Good Luck Lottery Shoppe on Arthur Street, according to a news release issued Tuesday by OLG, which manages the province's lotteries.

The draw was held on May 3.

Poker Lotto is a lottery game, tickets for which sell for $2, that offers both instant in-store wins of up to $5,000 and nightly prize draws of up to $100,000.

The announcement of Popjack's win comes on the heals of another big northwestern Ontario lottery windfall: Terry Dennis of Atikokan won $500,000 in the June 1, Lotto Max draw.