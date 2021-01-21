First doses of COVID-19 vaccine given to nearly all Thunder Bay long-term care residents

In less than a month since the initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Thunder Bay, a milestone will have been reached in protecting the city's long-term care population.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and Thunder Bay District Health Unit have been partnering to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, focusing on long-term care and those who will be involved in administering the vaccine in remote northern communities.

Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, the president and chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, said by the end of Friday, all long-term care residents in the city willing and able to receive the vaccine will have gotten their first dose.

"We've been fortunate to be able to provide 21-hundred vaccines in our community with approximately 80 per cent of those going to long-term care and the other 20 per cent going to both the remote northern immunity program and some to our hospital staff in the emergency department," she said.

After initially only allowing vaccines to be administered on site at the hospital, starting late last week the vaccines were able to be taken into long-term care homes.

All but three of the total 26 COVID-19 deaths in the Thunder Bay District have been long-term care residents at the Southbridge Roseview facility in Thunder Bay.

Crocker Ellacott said the hospital and health unit have had to pivot their vaccination strategy, pausing immunizations for long-term care staff members and essential caregivers to prioritize doses for the residents.

Nearly half of the city's long-term care workforce has been given the vaccine, but it has not yet been sent to facilities in the Thunder Bay District outside of the city.

The province's vaccination task force has set a target of having every long-term care resident in Ontario being vaccinated by Feb. 15.

Crocker Ellacott said the hospital remains in contact with the province about how it will be impacted by changes to Pfizer's delivery schedule, which will result in Canada not receiving any doses of the vaccine next week.

"We had anticipated no vaccine next week, however we were not anticipating further reduction in our supply," she said.

"Our plan is being reassessed and it's safe to assume we won't be receiving as many as we had planned for."

The hospital has not been given any indication that doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was the second one to receive Health Canada approval, will be arriving in the Thunder Bay District in the short term, she added.