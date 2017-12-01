The operator of one of Thunder Bay's ski hills says a seven-week closure during prime ski season because of COVID-19 measures might result in him losing money this season.

Jason Gerry, the co-owner of Loch Lomond Ski Area, said many of the major expenses to operate a ski hill are spent at the very beginning of the season, such as lift maintenance and snowmaking. A provincial shutdown, specifically targeting downhill ski operations, meant there is little chance those costs will get fully recovered.

"We have approximately a three-month window to make our revenues. The pre-season memberships only go a small way toward getting the ski area open for the season."

"The threat is real that if this gets extended any further, we are going to struggle going forward," Gerry said.

He has to make decisions on any spending day-by-day, he said, noting right now, there is no revenue coming in.

"On an optimistic standpoint, we may be able to make [part of] the season and somehow either break even or somewhere get close enough that we can carry forward in future seasons."

Snowmaking has been halted at Loch Lomond ski area in Thunder Bay, Ont., after the province announced ski areas would be closed for an additional four weeks. (Ian Edwards)

If resorts can reopen in mid-February, that could give the ski season in Thunder Bay another six or eight weeks of operation, he said. Some hills in Southern Ontario may not open at all, based on their shortened season, Gerry added.

"We have a very short season, so we don't have a lot of opportunity to recover the investment that we've already made. We have a lot of memberships that are looking for some type of answers, or some type of go forward program."

Gerry said he was surprised when the province announced December 21 that ski hills, the only winter outdoor recreation activity to be completely shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, would be closed for weeks on end.

"Once again, we've been put in a position where we were given one set of operating expectations only to have it change on us," he said.

"On the previous Friday, we knew that we had operating conditions under the previous framework, so then that was changed on the Monday with no prior warning. We had invested in all of our snowmaking and all of the resources that go into getting a ski area opened for the season."

"So, just as we basically opened, we were told that we were closed."

Area operators across Ontario are looking for a "committed date" he said as to when ski hills could reopen, or if they would remain closed.

As for those who spent money on ski memberships, hoping to take part in an outdoor activity, Garry said the support he is receiving from customers is appreciated.

"I think we have a lot of our customer base understands where we're at. They're understanding that we're not in control of this."