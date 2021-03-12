Symbolic move by Thunder Bay city council supports 'living wage'

The decision is mainly symbolic, but city councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., voted to look at the concept of supporting a 'living wage' for its employees.

The Lakehead Social Planning Council, which delivered a presentation to council on Monday night, said that figure is currently $16.30 an hour in Thunder Bay, meaning a full-time employee must be paid that amount to be able to afford food, shelter, utilities, and also have the ability to be part of the community. The wage varies based on location.

"People become isolated when they have no money. They can't go out, they can't reach out to people, they can't participate, so it's another way for people to participate in community," said Bonnie Krysowaty, a researcher and planner with the Lakehead Social Planning Council.

Krysowaty said the wage allows people to not have to make choices between the necessities of life and some forms of basic entertainment. The wage allows people to meet their social determinants of health.

"The municipality, the City of Thunder Bay, would be advocating for, and promoting a living wage," Krysowaty said, noting if the city actively shows it pays a living wage, other employers will hopefully follow suit.

The concept of ensuring employees make enough to support themselves makes sense, said Coun. Aldo Ruberto, who brought forward a resolution to support the concept.

"When you have a really good living wage for a person, it reduces turnover and training costs for the employer. It creates higher morale and loyalty to an organization, and it gives a better quality of life," said Ruberto.

He said that while part-time staff are not impacted by the decision by council, he said it could open the door to having the city look at what it pays its part time and temporary staff, noting that some may work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

"As more businesses sign onto this program, and start paying people more, they might realize that, 'hey this is costing me more, but the benefits actually outweigh the costs,'" he said.

Krysowaty said combating poverty costs Canada $84 billion per year, or about $3,000 per person living in Thunder Bay, annually. Paying employees a living wage will reduce that cost, she said.

"The living wage is only a positive movement," Krysowaty said. "It only benefits people."