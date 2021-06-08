Thunder Bay mayor lifts public health and social services emergency declaration

A public health and social services state of emergency declaration in Thunder Bay that had been in effect since February has now been lifted, city officials announced.

The emergency declaration, the second made by the City of Thunder Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic, was officially rescinded on Monday.

The state of emergency was made as COVID-19 outbreaks grew in Thunder Bay correctional facilities and the virus began to spread among the city's homeless and precariously housed populations.

"A second emergency was declared to help us address the significant and unsustainable strain on our local health and social services as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks in the city's vulnerable population," Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro said in a written statement.

The declaration had called for health and social services support, including human resources and funding from the provincial and federal governments.

The initial COVID-19 state of emergency declaration, made in April 2020, remains in effect.