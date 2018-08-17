Thunder Bay Public Library to resume hold pickups, returns

The Thunder Bay Library is resuming more services as it moves into the next phase of its reopening plan.

All four branches of the library will move to phase five on Sept. 8.

No-contact hold pickups and returns will be offered at all locations, as will free, no-contact faxing, scanning, photocopying and battery recycling drop-off.

The library said it's taking a "deliberately slow and safe approach" to reopening; the library's reopening plan is spread across seven phases.

There's no schedule for when the library will enter phase six, as "this will depend on staff safety, building preparation, staff capacity and public safety," the library said in a media release.