Thunder Bay Public Library branches closed after positive COVID-19 test

All Thunder Bay Public Library locations will be closed effective Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the library on Tuesday night said it was informed by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit that the risk from the case is low.

While the branches will remain closed, returns and no-contact holds will be paused while all staff members are tested for COVID-19.

Library officials said the Waverley and Mary J.L. Black branches will reopen once the test results are reported.

Library staff members are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and to isolate and book a COVID-19 test if any symptoms develop.

Protocols are in place to ensure physical distancing for staff and members of the public, hand hygiene, personal protective equipment and quarantining of all returned items for at least 72 hours.