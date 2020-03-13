Thunder Bay Public Library cancels programming for three weeks over COVID-19 concerns

The Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL) has cancelled internal and external programming, and has closed book drops at all library locations amid COVID-19 concerns.

The library said the decision was made following the Ontario government's move to close publicly funded schools until April 5, 2020.

"In the interest of supporting the ongoing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the library will be suspending all programming, both internal and external, effective today [Friday] at 5 p.m. through April 6, 2020," reads the statement.

The library has also suspended the book drops at all four library locations, and is requesting all patrons keep the materials they currently have checked out until further notice.

"We know that this will be a disappointment for the families and children who eagerly anticipate March Break at the library, but this is in the best interest of the health of both library staff, external program providers and the public," the statement said.

As of Friday, March 13, there were no plans to close the library buildings themselves to the public.

The TBPL said it will remain in contact with the City of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and will alert the public should library locations need to close.