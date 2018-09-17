Public libraries in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be closed this Thursday, September 20 for an annual staff development day.

According to a written release from officials at the Thunder Bay Public Library, staff will be joined by Anishinabek Employment and Training Services (AETS) staff to learn about the history of Canada through a blanket exercise that's facilitated by Kairos and staff from Lakehead University's Aboriginal Initiatives office.

This year's staff development day will not only give permanent full time and part time staff at the library a chance to gather together to learn and grow, but also to get to know the staff at AETS as they settle into the new community hubs at Waverley and Brodie Public Library, according to Monday's statement.

In addition to the blanket exercise, staff will also have a chance to participate in other workshops including working with individuals experiencing homelessness.

Although library services will be impacted for one day, staff are reminding residents to use the Thunder Bay Public Library website's virtual library.