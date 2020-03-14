Thunder Bay public library closes all branches until April 6 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Thunder Bay Public Library has closed all of its branches until next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made late Saturday afternoon by the library through a media release.

The closure is effective as of 5 p.m. Saturday, and is currently scheduled to last until April 6; in the release, the library states the closure time may be extended depending on how the situation evolves.

All programs, room rentals, events, and home delivery services have also been cancelled.

The library is asking anyone with materials that have been checked out to hold on to them, as book drops will not be available during the closure.

Any holds will be remain in place until the branches re-open.

The library's online resources will remain available during the closure.