Thunder Bay library board has private questions asked in public by city council

An e-mail from Coun. Trevor Giertuga to Thunder Bay's library board went unanswered, and he he's publicly asked for answers.

Giertuga asked his fellow city councillors to sent a list of questions to the Thunder Bay Public Library Board on Monday night, some of which are pointed.

He said in his 20 years on council, he's never had to go into open session to get answers that should be provided by e-mail. Giertuga said he requested information from the Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL) board chair, as well as library CEO John Pateman, but received no response.

"And I've never hit a brick wall like this, where I've had to come about publicly do this. But, it's not something that I want to do. But, I want answers, and my constituents, they deserve answers to their publicly funded dollars."

Giertuga wanted the following answered, after a demonstration took place in front of city hall by library employees in January.

He said he has no issue with employees demonstrating, but he wants to ensure they are not being paid to protest.

What is the designated time frame for employee's dinner breaks? Was travel time to and from city hall incorporated in the employee's time off for the demonstration? was the TBPL Board aware of the demonstration and if so did they approve the absence? Was time off without pay granted to attend the demonstration? Was the TBPL Board aware of the lobby efforts on the TBPL website? Was the CEO Mr. Pateman's trip to his previous home town in Bromley, England through sister cities funded by TBPL funds? If so, was the board aware of this expenditure? Please provide the rational and benefits obtained by the TBPL CEO by attending his previous home town where he is intimately aware of the library processes, procedures and policies in England.

Giertuga said he did get answers to questions two and six, although he still wants responses for the remaining five questions.

The demeanour of many councillors was slightly awkward during the meeting, which many admitted they would rather not have in open session.

Thunder Bay City Manager Norm Gale told council administration would pass on the list of questions to the library board, after council approved the resolution, but the board was under no legal obligation to respond.