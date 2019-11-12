City of Thunder Bay's legal costs for James Street Swing Bridge reopening totalled $1.6M

The six-year legal saga to reopen the James Street Swing Bridge to vehicular traffic came with a seven-figure cost for the City of Thunder Bay.

The city's legal bills cost $1.6 million, city manager Norm Gale confirmed to CBC News, after being partially offset by receiving $300,000 in court-ordered costs.

The bridge, owned by CN Rail, connects Thunder Bay to Fort William First Nation across the Kaministiquia River. The century-old span had been closed to vehicular traffic since a fire on the night of Oct. 29, 2013, though trains resumed crossing that week.

The century-old bridge reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic late last week following repair work earlier this year.

A prolonged legal battle between the two sides that went all the way up to the country's highest court began more than a year after the bridge's closure.

The city argued CN was obligated to reopen the bridge and maintain a vehicular crossing in perpetuity under the terms of a 1906 agreement between the Town of Fort William and Grand Trunk Rail, which respectively became the City of Thunder Bay and CN Rail.

CN countered the bridge had been designed for horse and cart traffic and no longer met modern standards, requiring work more significant than maintenance to operate.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice initially ruled in the railway's favour, leading to the city bringing the case to the Ontario Court of Appeal. The appellate court overturned the previous decision, ordered the railway to reopen the span.

CN brought the case to the Supreme Court of Canada but had its leave to appeal application dismissed in March 2019.