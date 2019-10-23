Thunder Bay City Council approves $1.3 million for loans to help residents remove lead water service pipes

Thunder Bay residents can now get interest-free loans from the city to help cover the costs of removing lead water service pipes.

Councillors unanimously approved a $1.3-million, interest-free loan program on Monday. The loans are available now and come in five-year terms (except for those who qualify for the city's tax and water rebate programs, who can get 10-year loans).

"Lead is a serious issue, and it disproportionately impacts the elderly, it impacts pregnant women," said Current River Coun. Andrew Foulds, a strong supporter of the program. "It's a recognized neurotoxin."

"I really want to thank members of council, and I really want to thank members of the administration that came up with this very creative and innovative way of getting $1.3 million out the door, to help people reduce the lead at their tap. And so this was a real team effort, a real concerted effort to do some good in our community."

Foulds tabled an earlier version of the program last year, when he moved a motion to set aside $50,000 from the city's rate stabilization fund to cover loans for lead pipe removal. He then amended that to make it $100,000, which was approved by council.

Administration then came back with the $1.3 million program that was approved on Monday.

Foulds said the city will lose about $100,000 in revenue.

"If we had $1.3 million in the bank, that $1.3 million would collect about $100,000 worth of interest," he said. "If we get that $1.3 million out the door, replacing pipes, really there's not a cost. It's a loss of revenue of $100,000."

"So, instead of only doing $100,000 worth of work, we're could get $1.3 million worth of work."

There are nearly 9,000 homes that still have lead service pipes in the city, and while the city is removing the portions of those pipes on its own property, Foulds has said the city doesn't have jurisdiction to remove pipes on private property.

The city began putting sodium hydroxide in the water supply in 2018 in an effort to reduce lead levels.

However, that practice was halted in 2020, after the city said it had received a number of complaints about pinhole leaks in copper water lines.

A $350-million class action lawsuit has been filed against the city over the pinhole leaks, alleging they were caused by the addition of sodium hydroxide. St. Joseph's Care Group is also suing the city for $350,000 over pinhole leaks in the water lines at its P.R. Cook Apartments on Carrie Street.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.