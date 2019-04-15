Thunder Bay police arrest suspects in liquor store thefts

Four people were arrested within 10 minutes of fleeing from a Thunder Bay, Ont., liquor store after stealing several bottles and threatening store staff, city police said in a written release Monday.

Police stated the liquor store theft happened Saturday afternoon at the LCBO location on West Arthur Street.

According to police, the suspects entered the store and threatened employees before attempting to steal several bottles of alcohol. The group was confronted by an off-duty officer and subsequently fled from the store.

On-duty officers were able to apprehend the suspects within 10 minutes, police said, adding they were subsequently taken into custody and charged.

A 22-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a recognizance. A 30-year-old Thunder Bay woman is charged with theft under $5,000 and non-compliance with a probation order. A 30 year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with theft under $5,000, resisting a peace officer and non-compliance with a probation order. A 31-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with theft under $5,000 and non-compliance with a probation order.

All four appeared in bail court on Sunday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.