Police seek help solving second laundromat robbery in a week

The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Barb's Laundromat on Algoma Street Monday – the second such robbery at a Barb's location in as many days.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Algoma location at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 following reports that a robbery had just occurred, police said in a news release issued Thursday.



The accused had fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to officers' arrival, police said. He left the business on foot in an unknown direction.

The individual had entered the business brandishing a knife and making demands for money, police said.



The suspect is described as being five-foot-six with a medium build. He was wearing a winter cap with black and red stripes or a checkered pattern and a dirty winter jacket at the time of the incident.



The Thunder Bay Police Service's Break and Enter and Armed Robbery Unit is now leading the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 684-1200 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said Wednesday that they were looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery Sunday at the Barb's Laundromat location in the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue East.

That incident occurred just before 12:20 p.m., police said.