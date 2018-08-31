Final Movie Nights on the Waterfront will feature COCO and Sherlock Gnomes

As the temperature dips to single-digits in the evening in Thunder Bay, Ont. and the last Live on the Waterfront performances wrap up for the summer, residents will have one last chance to watch a movie at Marina Park this upcoming long weekend.

On Friday evening starting at around 9 p.m., the city will feature COCO on the big screens, followed by Sherlock Gnomes on Saturday night.

Everyone is invited to the park for the free event.

Movie-goers are reminded to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the movie on the big screen and food vendors will be on site with snacks and food.