Final Movie Nights on the Waterfront will feature COCO and Sherlock Gnomes

As the temperature dips to single-digits in the evening in Thunder Bay, Ont. and the last Live on the Waterfront performances wrap up for the summer, residents will have one last chance to watch a movie at Marina Park this upcoming long weekend.

The movie will begin just after sunset on Friday and Saturday

The final Movie Nights on the Waterfront will feature COCO on Friday night, followed by Sherlock Gnomes on Saturday. (The Associated Press)

On Friday evening starting at around 9 p.m., the city will feature COCO on the big screens, followed by Sherlock Gnomes on Saturday night.

Everyone is invited to the park for the free event.

Movie-goers are reminded to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the movie on the big screen and food vendors will be on site with snacks and food.

