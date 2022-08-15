Waste pile fire closes Thunder Bay landfill

Thunder Bay's Solid Waste and Recycling Facility is closed to the public due to a fire burning on a waste pile.

Jason Sherband, the city's manager of solid waste and recycling services, said staff detected the fire early Monday morning and called the Thunder Bay fire service.

"It's contained," Sherband said. "In terms of a source, it's just spontaneous combustion.

"Landfill fires are not uncommon," Sherband added. "They do happen from time to time, so not alarming in that sense. And it's just now managing it and then putting it out."

The city said the fire is burning on the main public tipping face, and there's no danger it will cause any damage to any of the facility's infrastructure.

City fire Chief Greg Hankkio said firefighters were still on the scene as of noon, and they were taking precautions as there's some concern about what exactly was burning.

"Wind direction is obviously going to be very important, and our people are very good at making sure they're wearing their self-contained breathing apparatus when they're treating the fire," he said. "They'll keep themselves upwind of the smoke whenever possible."

"Who knows what's been dumped in there and what's burning."

Sherband said the entire facility is closed to the public Monday, including the recycling and hazardous waste depots near the entrance.

The city hopes the facility will resume normal operations on Tuesday.