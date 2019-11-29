'Everyone should feel like they belong': Lakehead public board welcomes first Indigenous student trustee

The Lakehead Public Schools board in northwestern Ontario has welcomed its first Indigenous student trustee.

Keira Essex is a grade 11 student, who is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program at Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institution in Thunder Bay.

"It's definitely been very exciting, and I'm just really happy that the position is around now and that more progress is going to be made through the school board towards reconciliation," she said.

Higher attendance creates sense of belonging

One of her first goals is to improve attendance rates for Indigenous students to help boost not only their academic performance, but also the way they view themselves and their community.

"This isn't just a Thunder Bay thing. This is global," said Essex, noting that "higher attendance then leads to more participation, both in class and in clubs and then that leads to a sense of belonging in the school community, so I really just want to focus on getting attendance rates higher and making sure that everyone has the resources that they need to attend school more regularly.. because everyone should feel like they belong here."

Essex said she plans to work with a variety of community partners, including the Four Directions graduation coaches in the schools, to understand what prevents some kids from attending class, and then find the resources to help them get there.

"The Board is extremely pleased to welcome Keira as the first Indigenous Student Trustee of the Lakehead District School Board," Ellen Chambers, chair of the Lakehead District School Board, said in a written release, noting that one student from each of the secondary schools was interviewed for the position of Indigenous Student Trustee.

"Keira will play a significant role in ensuring that the voices of Indigenous students are well represented at the Board table." said Chambers in the December 3 release.

Following secondary school, Keira plans to attend university and major in environmental science and minor in Indigenous studies.