A new elementary school in Thunder Bay, Ont., won't see its first group of students until 2020.

Lakehead Public Schools said the yet-to-be-named school will now open a year later than originally scheduled.

The board said construction delays, partially to do with the foundation for the building, along with changes to the design are to blame.

The school is being built to amalgamate Agnew H. Johnston Public School and Edgewater Park Public School. The new building is under construction on the field of the former Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute, which closed in June.

The demolition of Churchill is slated for early in 2019.

The delay comes along with the announcement that the music room will also no longer be part of the new school's design.

"The cost of construction has risen beyond Ministry benchmark funding," wrote the board.

"This has necessitated a change in the scope of construction, including removal of the square footage of the planned music room."

The board said last month the cost of the new school ballooned from $20 million to $30 million.

Lakehead Public Schools said this year, several classes were moved from Agnew H. Johnston Public School to Edgewater Park Public School due to space concerns. The board said it will revisit its plan for the 2019-2020 school year to see how it should accommodate students, along with creating a survey for families who are impacted.