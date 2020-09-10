Lakehead Public Schools chair asks province for COVID-19 funding

Digging into reserves to fund additional operating costs during the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt students in the future, says the Chair of Lakehead Public Schools.

Ellen Chambers wrote to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, asking the province for additional funds to deal with the pandemic.

Chambers said the province "unblocking" $500 million in reserve funds to pay for operating costs is unacceptable and not good budgeting.

"We would expect money from the government, and that using our reserves is not the ideal way to go," she said.

"Using our reserves means that we can't utilize them for things that we had planned in the future."

Chambers said the province needs to fund ventilation, distancing on school buses and ensuring distancing is available in classrooms. She said federal monies have been used so far by Lakehead Public Schools for some upgrades to ventilation systems.

She said the province has covered the cost of PPE and other cleaning supplies so far, and she hopes that additional support for supplies continues.

Chambers said the board has already dipped into its reserve funds, and there is no indication if the funds spent will be reimbursed.

"We've had discussions about class sizes and are we even [able] to separate our students and staff to a safe space. We had to use our reserve funds to do that. We also used it to add more teachers to reduce class sizes."