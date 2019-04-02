Lakehead Forest plan proposes cutting near camps around Thunder Bay, Ont.

Camp owners near Thunder Bay, Ont. may have an interest in the plans for the Lakehead Forest over the next decade.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is reviewing its long-term plan for the forest, which will encompass 2020 to 2030. The plan lays out where logging and road development will take place in the forest, which stretches from roughly the western shores of Northern Lights Lake to the Township of Nipigon.

The ministry notes in the new plan that harvesting is expected to increase by 15 percent compared to the 2007-2017 management plan. A decrease in logging during that time is attributed to the recession of 2008.

The plan itself shows more logging planned for areas to the northwest of Whitefish Lake, and north of Northern Lights Lake. A number of small areas are also planned for harvest in the Lappe area, including near Hawkeye, Dog and Sunday Lakes.

The updated plan also calls for more road rehabilitation after logging is completed in the forest, while also calling for small pockets of road networks to be developed.

The ministry notes with changes in the development of tree species in the region, it is expected that balsam will become a prominent species.

More details on the plans, as well as how to comment, can be found at the ministry's website.