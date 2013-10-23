Lac Des Iles employees leaving mine site, in quarantine for 14 more days

Employees at the Lac Des Iles mine will either head home today, or to a hotel in Thunder Bay for 14 days of self-isolation.

The mine, owned by Impala Canada, has now had six employees test positive for COVID-19.

The operation is about 90 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont.

"Two of these individuals are on site, in self-isolation and have been receiving medical care. Three individuals are at home in self-isolation. Testing is underway for two additional symptomatic individuals who are on site, in isolation and under care by our Health Centre," said Erin Satterthwaite, the VP of corporate affairs and communication with Impala Canada.

Satterthwaite said individuals leaving the mine site on Monday would be directed by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on if they could go home, or to a designated hotel.

"Based on individual assessments by the TBDHU staff on site, those at low risk of further potential spread of infection will be advised to self-quarantine at home. Those at higher risk of further potential spread of infection are being directed to self-quarantine at a designated hotel in Thunder Bay, where accommodation and meals will be covered by the Impala Canada."

"This includes any team member who requires air travel to return home or who lives in a remote community. All necessary pandemic response protocols will be in place at the hotel and inspected by TBDHU."

The mill and surface operations at the mine have already stopped, Satterthwhaite said, and underground operations will conclude within the next 24 hours. A small crew will remain on site for essential maintenance. She said the mine will be temporarily placed on care and maintenance.

In Facebook posts from the company, Impala Canada said it will pay all of its employees their wages through to the end of April for any scheduled shifts, and would also pay any overtime incurred.