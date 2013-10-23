Additional case of COVID-19 confirmed at Lac Des Iles mine, total now stands at 7

Seven cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed among employees at the Lac Des Iles (LDI) mine, about 90 kilometers northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont.

The mine's owner, Impala Canada, said Tuesday night the newest case is an individual who lives in the jurisdiction of the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU).

The health unit confirmed Tuesday the person lives in Atikokan and was in self-isolation before symptoms developed. The individual poses little risk of community spread, said Dr. Ian Gemmill, the acting medical officer of health for the NWHU.

He said the outbreak is spread through an "index case" meaning one person was originally infected, who then passed the virus onto others.

The company said testing is underway for two more individuals who are still at the LDI site. Both are in isolation and under the care of the mine's health centre.

Extensive close contact tracing, as well as outreach from public health officials continue, said the company, with Impala Canada supporting public health in its efforts.

The first case of the virus was confirmed on April 7, with the next five being confirmed on April 12.

Three of the cases from April 12 are in self-isolation off-site, while two others are receiving medical care and remain in self-isolation at the LDI site.