Thunder Bay Bombardier labour adjustment centre closing as new layoffs approach

The Bombardier Labour Adjustment Centre has announced it will close on March 22, just days after new layoffs begin at the former Bombardier plant in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The centre opened two and a half years ago, after Bombardier laid off around 550 workers, in order to help those workers transition to new jobs or careers.

It was funded with $613,000 from the provincial government and was initially slated to open for one year. It was twice granted extensions allowing it to operate for around two and a half years in total, but it continued to fund itself using the initial allocation.

The committee that runs the centre says it asked the province for new funding to continue its work until this October, but it was denied.

French company Alstom, the new owner of the plant, is set to temporarily lay off nearly 300 people this month, as workers finish up a U.S. contract. Work on their next two contracts doesn't begin until late summer.

The head of the union local representing Alstom workers said he'd like to see the centre remain open to help the next round of laid-off employees.

"Some of them won't be back for an entire year," Dominic Pasqualino said. "If they found something, even if it was temporary, it makes them less likely to actually pack up their bags and move away."

Dominic Pasqualino, president of Unifor Local 1075. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

The centre offers peer support, professional mental health services, training and help with job searches, according to Iain Angus, the chair of the labour adjustment committee that runs it.

Approximately 400 of the 550 laid-off Bombardier workers registered with the service, which was housed at Unifor's Thunder Bay headquarters.

New direction

Valentina Dzeoba was one of them.

She did electrical work for Bombardier for four and a half years before being laid off.

"I was devastated," she said of losing her job.

Dzeoba registered at the labour adjustment centre and also signed up to be a peer helper there.

It provided her with vital psychosocial support and training courses in areas such as forklift operation, she said.

The service also helped connect her to the province's Second Career program, which provides funding for retraining.

Dzeoba, who had always been fascinated by hair design but had never had the opportunity to try it, decided to pursue it.

She finished her program on Tuesday and is now looking for an apprenticeship.

"I love it," she said. "I'm in the business of making people happy. It is fantastic."

Dzeoba is fairly confident she will find an apprenticeship, she said.

Many workers struggled after losing their job

But even with the help of the labour adjustment centre, the majority of former Bombardier employees who signed up with it remained worse off than before their jobs were eliminated.

Nearly 30 per cent are currently unemployed, Angus said.

A survey conducted in August of last year found that 61 per cent were earning less than they had at Bombardier and only 11 per cent were earning more.

Half had no benefits.

Angus accounted for the hardships by pointing out that the lay-offs occurred at the end of 2019, shortly before the Canadian economy was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bombardier laid off 550 workers at its Thunder Bay plant in 2019 (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Nearly 30 per cent of survey respondents said they were unable to mount a job search because of the needed to look after children who were at home, according to the survey data.

Unemployment in the region was also higher than average, meaning there were fewer jobs to compete for, Angus said, and not all families are in a position to have one member of the household travel out of town to say, a mine, to work.

Asked if the high unemployment rate meant that the centre had failed in its mandate, Angus replied, "It's always a challenge, and certainly, we don't control what the jobs are. We don't have the ability to create employment. All we can do is assist the workers in preparing themselves for putting in their applications, increasing their skill sets."

Monthly measurements of client experience found that between 90 and 97 per cent of the laid-off workers were satisfied with the service the centre provided.

CBC News reached out to the province to ask why it did not extend funding for the centre.

It has not received a response.