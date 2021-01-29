Meet the Thunder Bay woman behind a growing fermentation empire
Narrow Gate Foods recently purchased Kumbaya Kombucha
Roughly three years ago, self-described serial entrepreneur Nadia Kukkee turned an interest and passion for wild fermented foods into a business she calls a passion project.
"Fermented foods is a way of storing foods," she explained. "If you think back to when we never had a refrigerator, this is how food was stored."
"Technological advances have caused us to sort of lose the probiotics, the good bacteria in our food supply. So fermenting is a way to sort of bring those back into our gut flora."
Narrow Gate Foods is Kukkee's small-batch fermentery in Thunder Bay Ont., that produces products such as kimchi, kombucha and sauerkraut. She also recently purchased another fermented food business, Kumbaya Kombucha — now known as a Kumbaya Foods — that produces kombucha, fruit leather and candies.
Tap to hear more about Kukkee's burgeoning fermentation empire.
