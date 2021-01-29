Meet the Thunder Bay woman behind a growing fermentation empire

Roughly three years ago, self-described serial entrepreneur Nadia Kukkee turned an interest and passion for wild fermented foods into a business she calls a passion project.

"Fermented foods is a way of storing foods," she explained. "If you think back to when we never had a refrigerator, this is how food was stored."

Kukkee also owns other businesses in the region including Signature Financial Services and Granite Town Cars. (Supplied by Lorena Laurencelle)

"Technological advances have caused us to sort of lose the probiotics, the good bacteria in our food supply. So fermenting is a way to sort of bring those back into our gut flora."

Narrow Gate Foods is Kukkee's small-batch fermentery in Thunder Bay Ont., that produces products such as kimchi, kombucha and sauerkraut. She also recently purchased another fermented food business, Kumbaya Kombucha — now known as a Kumbaya Foods — that produces kombucha, fruit leather and candies.

A bottle of Narrow Gate's strawberry basil water kefir. (Supplied by Lorena Laurencelle)

Kukkee describes Kumbaya's products as completely different from her own, with different teas and processes. (Supplied by Lorena Laurencelle)

