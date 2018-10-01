Thunder Bay police say missing 16 year-old found safe
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a teen reported missing in the city over the weekend has been found.
Police say Kira Loon, 16, was located
Kira Loon, 16, was reported missing after she was last seen Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., in the Grandview area, police said in a written release.
On Monday, police said the teen had been located.
No further details were provided.