Thunder Bay Kings hockey players say Telus Cup was a 'great experience'

Two players with the Thunder Bay Kings say they're disappointed they failed to score a win during last week's Telus Cup national midget hockey championship in Thunder Bay, Ont., but said playing in the tournament was a great experience.

"I wouldn't have wanted to do it with any other group of guys," Nicholas DeGrazia of the Kings told CBC News. "I thought we were in every single game. It could've gone either way, but we couldn't find a way to come out on top."

The Kings were North American Prospects Hockey League champions for the first time in the team's history this year and narrowly missed winning the Western Division championship when they were defeated 6-5 by the Tisdale Trojans in overtime in the final.

The Kings were guaranteed a berth in the Telus Cup as the host club, and team officials reasoned that because western teams frequently dominate the tournament, Tisdale might be the squad to beat, General Manager Michael Power told CBC prior to the start of the event.

Tisdale however ended up in the middle-of-the-pack, placing fourth in the round robin tournament and defeating the Kings again in the process, before upsetting Calgary for the bronze medal. Meanwhile, the Kings struggled against stronger competitors such as Toronto and Magog, Quebec and played Halifax to a tie.

"It sucks — especially knowing that any game could've gone any way," DeGrazia said.

Asked what he learned from playing the top teams in Canada, he replied, "Just how little space you have with the puck — just no time. Guys are on you right away. It's tough to make any good plays."

"Looking back, we were right there with every team every game. It was real close," teammate Gareth Aegard added. "The best thing I can take away from it is the community here and how everyone came to support us. It was really nice to see, and we're all so thankful for that, and it was great to see everyone out."