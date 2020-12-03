Thunder Bay, Kenora both in negotiations with largest union

The two largest communities in northwestern Ontario are negotiating new contracts with their largest union.

CUPE Local 87 is slated for conciliation with the City of Thunder Bay on December 7 and 8. Nearly 600 employees at the city voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action.

Dana Vasek, the president of CUPE Local 87, said the main issue is the city trying to claw back current benefits.

"Our membership understands the current climate of the city, and we're really open to doing something that just kind of gets us through the next few years," he said, noting workers have been without a contract since January 1, 2020.

"As long as the employer is willing to not try to take away from us, and take advantage of us during this time."

Vasek said the two sides have met on four occasions, in January, February and October.

He said it became obivous in October that the city was still seeking concessions from its staff.

"They seem determined to provoke conflict," Vasek said in a statement.

"They are seeking cuts to our modest benefits plan, and coming after a number of basic collective agreement rights."

CUPE represents a number of staff in city departments, including childcare workers, building inspectors, roads and parks employees, plow operators, as well as water and wastewater workers.

City Manager Norm Gale issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, saying, "we don't bargain in the media," and thanked staff for their work during the pandemic.

Kenora lockout date set

CUPE Local 191 in Kenora said the City of Kenora has set a lockout date for its 100 members, after the city looked to file a no-board report on Wednesday, the union said.

The report allows the city to lock out its employees on December 26 if an agreement has not been reached.

A spokesperson for CUPE said the main issue was concessions the city was seeking.

The union represents workers at city hall, as well as those who work outside, in roads, garbage collection and infrastructure operations.

The union said it was hoping to get back to the bargaining table, and would propose additional bargaining dates to the city.

In a media release the City of Kenora said, "We believe that the City's final offer to the Union is in the best interests of the City, the employees and the public. The Union has not brought the offer to employees, so the City has filed a request with the Ontario Labour Relations Board to give individual employees the right to vote on whether or not to accept the City's Final Offer to the Union."

A secret vote will be held, the city said, and will be supervised by the Ontario Labour Relations Board. If more than 50 per cent of the membership votes in favour of the deal, the agreement will be put into place, the city said.