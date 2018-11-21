A man convicted of drug trafficking, including cocaine, marijuana, as well as a number of conspiracy and charges related to being a member of a criminal organization will have a new trial.

Keith Ritchie appealed his convictions from 2017, arguing the evidence used against him was unreasonable, and violated his rights under Section 8 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Ritchie was arrested in April 2012 by Thunder Bay Police as part of Project Dolphin, an undercover operation with the purpose of dismantling a drug ring, operating in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Some of the others charged, including John Tsekouras, who headed up the ring, are behind bars. Tsekouras was originally convicted in 2015. He appealed, and lost his appeal in 2017.

The Court of Appeal of Ontario ruled Ritchie can have a new trial.

Blackberry at centre of evidence

The court noted much of the evidence used to convict Ritchie was from a Blackberry belonging to Tsekouras. Police searched the device without a warrant, which had numerous communications between the two men.

The court decision notes apart from what police found on the Blackberry, there was very little information on Ritchie, including his involvement in the drug trafficking activities, the criminal organization, or even his residence.

During his trial, Ritchie tried to have the evidence obtained from Tsekouras' Blackberry deemed inadmissible, but the evidence was allowed.

A recent Supreme Court of Canada decision, which closely resembles the legal issues brought forward by Ritchie, shows the evidence originally allowed by the trial judge to now be inadmissible.

The Supreme Court determined that in searching a cell phone, police had breached the Charter rights of not only the owner of the device, but of the other party when the conversation was examined by police.

The Appeal Court also noted timing was an issue in the Ritchie case, as police searched Tsekouras' phone without a warrant six months after it was seized, and a warrant was not obtained until two months after that.

The Supreme Court determined that a person, like Ritchie, would have had an expectation of privacy in his electronic conversation with Tsekouras. The actions of the police were infringing on Ritchie's Charter-protected interests.

The appeal was allowed and a new trial will be scheduled.