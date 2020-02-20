Former City of Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs found not guilty of extortion
The verdict in one of Thunder Bay's highest profile court cases in years was handed down Thursday when the northwestern Ontario city's former mayor Keith Hobbs was found not guilty of extortion.
Former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs has been found not guilty of extortion.
The decision was handed down Thursday morning in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice by Justice Fletcher Dawson.
Hobbs' wife, Marisa was found not guilty, while city resident Mary Voss was found not guilty.
The trial started in November 2019 and lasted for three weeks.
More to come.