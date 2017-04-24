CBC News has obtained a copy of a lawsuit involving former Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs, which was mentioned during his extortion trial. The lawsuit was filed in 2016, before the timelines of the extortion case were established.

The suit itself was never settled, as the plaintiff, Wallace Dubinsky, died in November 2016 before the case was brought to trial.

Dubinsky, a former lawyer who was disbarred, acted as counsel at one time for the Thunder Bay Police Association, to which Hobbs served on the executive, including President.

Hobbs was a police officer for over 30 years, before serving as Thunder Bay's mayor for two terms, from 2010 to 2018.

Applications by Dubinsky to have Hobbs found in default, and awarded judgement to Dubinsky were not successful.

The suit, however, does show the financial troubles of the Hobbs', which was a part of the Crown's case in the extortion trial involving Keith and Marisa Hobbs.

In a statement of claim, Dubinsky alleged Keith Hobbs owed him just over $71,000, plus interest.

The claim stated Dubinsky loaned Hobbs $37,000 in May 2013, and promised to pay it back after selling a condominium on Adelaide Street. That property was sold in 2015, but Dubinsky was never paid, he wrote.





The claim also alleges Dubinsky loaned the Hobbs' an additional $35,000 throughout 2014 and 2015, but only $1500 was paid back and by a person named Biaggio Bonazza, not the Hobbs'.

Then in February 2016, Dubinsky alleged Hobbs told him he would sell his new vehicle, resulting in a $10,000 payment to Dubinsky. That never happened, wrote Dubinsky.

Response from Hobbs

Hobbs responded to the claim by writing he denied all the allegations, and that there was a contract between him and Dubinsky for surveillance and detective services. Hobbs said the contract was completed in full, but Dubinsky had not fully paid up, and he owed Hobbs $8,000.

Hobbs said there was no loan provided by Dubinsky.

Hobbs also said he was entitled to compensation and return of a sketchbook created by Norval Morrisseau. The sketchbook, Hobbs said, was an original piece, and a family heirloom.

Dubinsky countered that the sketchbook was given to him by Hobbs, who wanted him to have a Toronto art dealer sell the book. Dubinsky had worked with the dealer before to sell other Morrisseau paintings.

Dubinsky also said in his counterclaim, dated May 20, 2016, that he told Hobbs he was owed money by "another person," who was never named in the lawsuit. Dubinsky had attempted to get Thunder Bay police to lay charges against the person, but, he wrote, there was no interest by police.

Hobbs though, allegedly told Dubinsky that once he was re-elected, he would speak to the Chief of Police to have those charges laid, but nothing happened.

Dubinsky wrote Hobbs told him in March 2016 that all of the work he did to collect the money from the "other person" was worth $72,000 and would settle the amount owed to Dubinsky.

Hobbs still owes: Dubinsky

Dubinsky noted the $37,000 he paid to the Hobbs' was for their mortgage on a condominium on Adelaide Street. The implication, he said, was that when the Hobbs' sold the property, he would be repaid. Instead, the Hobbs' purchased a larger home on Sunflower Street.

Dubinsky also wrote he had spent many hours working with Hobbs during his campaign to be re-elected as the city's mayor, and also brought Hobbs to the Thunder Bay Indian Friendship Centre. That visit, Dubinsky wrote, was to introduce Hobbs to, "natives who had voting rights in the City of Thunder Bay."

In July of 2016, Dubinsky set out to have the lawsuit settled in his favour when Hobbs did not show up to a meeting, where he also demanded a variety of financial documents. Dubinsky wanted the court to have Hobbs found in default, but, that did not happen.

Dubinsky said he had financial statements showing he paid $11,000 of the Hobbs' credit card debt, a letter from another lawyer to account for property transferred between the Hobbs', which was paid for by Dubinsky, as well as copies of cheques and money withdrawals paid to the Hobbs, totalling $73,000.

Hobbs countered in October 2016 by denying all of the allegations, and said a timeline created by Dubinsky to respond to the allegations was too tight, and as mayor, had a schedule booked several weeks in advance.

Hobbs also said the plaintiff's claim was vexatious and without foundation.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. Dubinsky died in November 2016.