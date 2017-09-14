KBM Flight school takes to the sky in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Aspiring pilots in Thunder Bay, Ont., can now take to the sky with an opportunity to pursue flight training in the city.

KBM Resources, which typically does flight photo surveys and other aerial work, is now offering flight training. It's the only company in the city, in at least a decade, to offer the training to the general public.

Come along on a mock training flight in Thunder Bay 1:59 KBM Resources recently opened up a flight school in Thunder Bay, Ont. The CBC's Jeff Walters went along for a mock training flight. 1:59

Although the school has only been up and running for a few months, there is a demand, said Dan Link, a flight instructor with KBM.

"My youngest student is probably 21, somewhere in there, the oldest is in his 50s."

A student can pilot their own aircraft at the age of 14. One instructor at KBM has taught both of his children to fly — both of whom "soloed" within days of their 14th birthdays.

"That's one thing I like about doing flight training with KBM, we can get that wider catchment of people who want to do flight school, flight training, but not necessarily go to the college," Link said.

The cost to obtain a private pilot licence is about $12,000, although that cost can vary depending on the amount of hours required to fly at the appropriate standard. Ground school, at this point, is done online, partially because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The flight school is starting off with four instructors and two aircraft.

"[We have] a lot of people from those who just want to get a rec permit, PPL (private pilot licence), to people who want to get their commercial. A wide range of interests. And, it makes the instructing dynamic because people learn differently at different stages of their life."

Link said he obtained his commercial pilot licence, along with his instructor qualifications at Confederation College. He was an instructor at the college before moving onto KBM.

"Different occupations, you can kinda see if someone was a contractor, how they think differently versus a doctor. So, they keep me on my toes in how to teach people differently."

Like some students, Link said he never thought he would fly for a living. It was something he was interested in for years, and one day decided he would get his pilot's licence.

"I actually did [aerospace] engineering before, and I just thought I'd get my licence so I could fly on the weekends kind of thing, it's always been a dream. But, I loved it so much. I just didn't stop flying."

"I never thought it would be a full-time career thing, but it ended up working out that way."

Students entering into aviation now might have some concerns about finding a job in the future, but Link said, he doesn't see that as an issue.

"Aviation is pretty hard right now, but with everybody retiring in a few years, it'll rebound and it might even just get busier."

As for the flight school, Link said the hope is to grow the aviation community in the city — and the flight school is already starting to achieve that goal.

"It's cool just to have that community presence, creating that atmosphere of people flying and having a good time."