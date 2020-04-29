Thunder Bay police identify missing girl, Kayleigh Ivall, 14, as victim of homicide near Boulevard Lake

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) has identified the victim of what they believe to be a homicide in the Boulevard Lake area as 14-year-old Kayleigh Ivall of the northwestern Ontario city.

The investigation into her death began just after 2 p.m. Monday after police were notified of the possible discovery of a body by a person passing by the area of Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard, the TBPS stated in a written release Wednesday.

Thunder Bay police Det. Inspt. John Fennell said Ivall's body was found in a wooded area, just off Lyon Boulevard.

Ivall's identity was released "following consultation with next of kin," police said.

Police said Ivall was last seen Sunday April 26, around 8 p.m. in the vicinity of nearby Claude E. Garton Public School.

Police have said Ivall had a scooter with her, but Fennell said determining how she got to the area of Lyon Boulevard and Arundel Street is part of the investigation.

A post-mortem is being scheduled to take place in Toronto. Fennell said a time and date has not yet been determined.

Police continue to hold the scene while officers from the criminal investigations branch, major crimes and the forensic unit investigate the case as a homicide.

"The detectives have been speaking with people all day, witnesses," Fennell said, adding that was going to continue into Wednesday evening.

"I can't speak enough how tragic this is, in regards to the type of offence it is, particularly with such a young person," he said. "Any information would be a great asset to the police, as all we're trying to do is find out what occurred, and to be able to arrest the person responsible."