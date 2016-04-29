Thunder Bay gearing up to host Kashechewan evacuees

The City of Thunder Bay has been approached by the province to host nearly 250 evacuees from Kashechewan First Nation, near the James Bay coast. The first set of evacuees could arrive within a week.

The community is often at risk of flooding, with many people being moved out of the community during the spring ice break-up season.

Up to 250 evacuees could call the city home, as early as April 18. The first flights out of Kashechewan could start on April 15, with people first going to Kapuskasing and Cornwall. About 2,100 people live in Kashechewan.

A full cost recovery agreement is in place between the city and Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

The Canadian Red Cross, Department of Indigenous Services Canada, North West Local Health Integration Network and Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Ontario will work with the city, to coordinate the evacuation effort.