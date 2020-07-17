Thunder Bay police K9 unit dispatched to three rescues in one night

The Thunder Bay police K9 unit had a busy Thursday, responding to three calls regarding people in distress in just over two hours, police said.

The three calls came in between 2:15 a.m. and 4:20 a.m., and in all three there was serious concern for the safety of the people involved; locating them quickly was critical, police said.

In the first case, the K9 unit - made up of Cst. Josh Berube and his German Shepherd partner Lucek - were dispatched to the 1000 block of Dawson Road with reports of a male in distress, who had fled to that area for the purpose of self-harm.

Lucek acquired a track, and the K9 unit led officers through heavy rainfall to the male, who was located after 47 minutes of searching.

He was taken to hospital for medical assessment.

The Thunder Bay police K9 unit - made up of Cst. Josh Berube and his German Shepherd partner Lucek - responded to three calls about people in medical distress on Thursday. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Facebook)

The second call came in at about 3:45 a.m., when the K9 unit was dispatched to the area of Golf Links Road and Windsor Street, police said, where an intoxicated male in distress had reportedly left a residence in that area, and was believed to be suicidal.

The K-9 unit located the man several blocks away after a 14-minute search. He was barefoot, but appeared unharmed, and was taken to hospital for further assessment.

The final call saw the K9 unit dispatched to High Street South just before 4:30 a.m. with reports of a suicidal female who had been reported as missing.

Over the course of an hour, Lucek and Berube led the search, which covered streets, fields and bike trails to a home about two kilometres away, where the female was located and her well-being confirmed.