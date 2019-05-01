Retired Superior Court Justice reflects on nearly 28 years on the bench

When Justice Terrence Platana started out in law school, he believed that one day, he wanted to sit on the other side of the bench.

"I honestly thought I wanted to be a judge."

"It's been far beyond anything I thought it would be. For me, it's been an incredibly rewarding experience. It's been a challenging career, obviously. One you have to work into at times, but I don't have one ounce of regret."

Ontario Superior Court Justice Terrence Platana speaks with the CBC's Jeff Walters about his long career at the Thunder Bay Courthouse and his perspective on justice. 6:11

Platana was first called to the bench in 1991, after practicing law in Dryden.

He said a judge is a civil servant, but has a much different role than those who work in a bureaucratic capacity.

"Your role is to try and serve the public by trying to resolve their disputes, or at least giving them answers to disputes they can't resolve themselves."

Over his nearly three decades as a Ontario Superior Court Justice, Platana said he has seen the number of women working as lawyers, and also presiding as judges significantly increase. He believes about half of the judges sitting today are women, which he said is good for diversity in the court.

One major change during his time was the creation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which significantly changed the Criminal Code of Canada, and also how cases were managed.

Platana said there have also been challenges in the court system, including more people choosing to represent themselves, which leads to a change in how cases argued and administered.

One major change though, he said, is how the public has been viewing the court system.

"One of the things I've been trying to focus on is how people define the term justice, or injustice. We often hear the negative aspects of people saying, 'that was unjust, or that wasn't right.' I came to the aspect of recognizing that for judges and lawyers who work within the system, justice may mean one thing. You take the facts, you apply the law, and you come to what you hope is a fair and just result. That is justice for me."

"For parties that are before the court, I think their understanding of justice is, 'when I go into a court, I should get what I want, and if I don't get what I want, that's unjust.' And, I would love it if people would come to that understanding of justice is comprised of the issue of listening, of fairness, or recognizing there are always at least two sides."

"Just because any particular party's desire is not achieved, that does not mean that justice has not been achieved, because the system worked the way it should."

Platana said over his career, there have been many trials over which has has presided, but two stand out.

One, being for Shaun Davis, the man who grabbed the steering wheel of a Greyhound Bus near Upsala in 2000. Davis was found not criminally responsible.

The other case is that of James Perlett, a man who was convicted by a jury of killing his parents in a double homicide case in Fort Frances in 1996.

Platana said although he thoroughly enjoyed his career, he is 'aging out' of the position, with mandatory retirement for judges at 75. He says he's near that age, and it is time to leave the legal profession while he is still at the top of his game.

He is looking forward to retirement, which will include learning to play the piano, learning to bake, and volunteering in the community.

"I can't imagine any possible way in the world I could have spent a happier twenty-seven-and-a-half last years than what I did."