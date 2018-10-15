Junot Avenue transitional housing project on hold, after zoning delayed

A transitional housing facility proposed nearly two years ago in Thunder Bay, Ont., is now on hold, until operational funding can be found.

Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS) was leading the project, with the Ontario Native Women's Association, Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre and Metis Nation of Ontario playing a role in running the 58-bed facility, said Justin Marchand, the CEO of OHAS.

Marchand said while plans for the building are ready to go, there's no point in constructing a new 58-bed facility, if programs to support those who would live in the complex, can't go on.

"We are hopeful, but again, until things are finalized, they're not finalized," said Marchard.

"So, we're continuing to push at all levels to make sure the city of Thunder Bay has the resources that are needed for this development."

Some neighbours who lived near the proposed site, located between the Boys and Girls Club and Superior North EMS base, opposed the project, citing concerns over security, as the facility would house people dealing with addictions issues.

"The capital we have reasonable certainty over, the capital isn't the largest issue, although it has the largest initial price tag," said Marchand, noting the project will cost at least $18 million to build.

"It's the operating component that's required. It's long-term dollars that are needed to ensure this is a sustainable and successful development."

Public meetings on the project were well attended, and controversial, with two city councillors being found to have violated the city's code of conduct for voicing their views on the proposed complex. Coun. Albert Aiello was also found to be in conflict of voting on the rezoning, as his employer, the Boys and Girls Club, would neighbour the development.

Marchand said the city did approve zoning for the transitional housing, but an appeal to the province's Local Planning Appeal Tribunal was found to be in favour of OHAS. However, the time to go through that process meant provincial funding evaporated, which was required for support programs to run at the facility.

There is a lack of transitional housing in Thunder Bay, said Bill Bradica, the CAO of The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board.

People with addictions issues, need more help than just a place to live, said Bradica.

"There has to be transitional housing provided because when people leave detox, they need often to be in the transitional environment before they're then ready to live in a community housing environment where people are expected to be able to live independently."

"This is not new."

Bradica said transitional housing, as the project on Junot Avenue is, would provide a service in the city that is currently unavailable to most people who need it.

"They need to be first in a transitional shelter first and to help them be ready to live in a more independent environment. And that's really what's what's been missing for many years."