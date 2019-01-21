Cold weather cancels Thunder Bay morning school buses, closes rural schools

The consortium responsible for school busing in Thunder Bay says Monday's extremely cold temperatures and wind chills have cancelled morning transportation.

The Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay made the announcement Monday morning but added that buses will run at the end of the day when temperatures warm up.

Temperatures in Thunder Bay sat at –32 C Monday morning with wind chills making it feel like –40.

The temperatures also forced the closure of several rural schools, including:

Valley Central

Crestview

Whitefish Valley

Gorham and Ware

McKenzie

Kakabeka Falls

The Thunder Bay Christian School also said it would be closed Monday due to the weather.

Nor'wester View Public School and Five Mile Public School remained open on Monday.

Board officials added that public and Catholic elementary and secondary schools in the city were also open, with the exception of St. Elizabeth School, which announced that it closed Monday due to a boiler failure and a lack of heat in the building.

East of Thunder Bay, the transportation consortium responsible for the Superior-Greenstone area said that the Beardmore bus to Geraldton was cancelled Monday due to mechanical problems caused by cold temperatures.

Schools, however, remained open.