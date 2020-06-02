Inmate dies at Thunder Bay District Jail

The death of an inmate Monday at the Thunder Bay District Jail is currently under investigation.

Thunder Bay police officers were dispatched to the facility just after midnight.

A Ministry of the Solicitor General spokesperson confirmed the death when contacted by CBC News on Tuesday, but wouldn't comment further citing a number of ongoing investigations into the matter.

The spokesperson said the Office of the Chief Coroner is working to determine the manner of death, while the ministry itself is conducting a mandatory internal investigation to ensure all policies and procedures were followed with respect to the care and custody of the deceased.

Thunder Bay police are also investigating to determine if any criminal activity played a role.

If the coroner's investigation determines that the death was not due to natural causes, a mandatory inquest would be called to examine the circumstances.

No further details have been provided.