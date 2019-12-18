No operational impact at Thunder Bay Jail after Tuesday mattress fire, ministry says

There are no operational impacts at the Thunder Bay Jail resulting from Tuesday's mattress fire at the facility, Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General said.

The fire was reported at about 11:20 a.m.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would tell CBC News later Tuesday that while flames were minimal, the fire caused heavy smoke in the jail.

Correctional officers moved inmates housed there to another secure location while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

One inmate was treated for minor injuries at the scene, a ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.