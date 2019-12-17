Cause of mattress fire at Thunder Bay jail under investigation

The cause of a Tuesday morning mattress fire at the Thunder Bay jail is under investigation, firefighters said.

The fire was reported at about 11:20 a.m., said Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief Richard Lahaye.

The fire itself was small, however, it produced a lot of smoke and required about 50 inmates at the jail to be moved from the part of the jail it broke out in.

"The guards mostly coordinated the movement of the inmates, so that the fire could be extinguished and smoke removed from the building," he said. "They moved the prisoners from one secure site to another."

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said a code orange was activated at about 12:30 p.m.

A code orange, the hospital said, is put into effect when a large number of patients are expected at the emergency department due to an external disaster.

However, Lahaye said none of the inmates at the jail were actually taken to hospital by paramedics. There was no word on whether anyone suffered minor injuries that could be treated at the scene.

The hospital said the code orange was cleared at 1 p.m.