Man accused in double homicide faces new charges after being released in error from Thunder Bay jail

A 22-year-old southern Ontario man, who is accused in the deaths of two people in their 60s in Brantford, is facing new charges after he was unlawfully at large in Thunder Bay on Thursday.

According to the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS), Karreen Zedan of Pickering, Ont., who faces two charges of first degree murder, was released in error from the Thunder Bay District Jail on Wednesday night, but was rearrested Thursday in the northwestern Ontario city.

The murder charges against Zedan, who was arrested in Thunder Bay on March 24, stem from a double homicide in Brantford, involving a 64-year-old man and 62-year-old woman, who were found dead in their home in July, 2019.

Since being rearrested, Zedan has been charged with identity fraud, avoiding arrest, prosecution, and escaping lawful custody, Thunder Bay police stated in a written release Friday.

Police said Zedan appeared in bail court on April 3 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of April 24, 2020.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General told CBC on Thursday, "an inmate was released from Thunder Bay Jail in error. Any improper release of an inmate is unacceptable and the ministry takes these matters very seriously."