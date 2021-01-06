COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Thunder Bay correctional facilities

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at both the Thunder Bay District Jail and the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre late Wednesday evening.

According to the health unit's written release, "the outbreak declaration is being made in accordance with provincial guidelines, two individuals associated with the facilities have recently been confirmed to have COVID-19."

The health unit added they will continue to monitor the situation, and additional measures will be taken as needed to manage the situation.

Earlier in the week the Thunder Bay District Jail was placed in lockdown after an inmate who was transferred out of the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed contact tracing is underway, following the inmate's test result when they were transferred to the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

At the time, on Tuesday evening, the ministry spokesperson had said the case was the only known one at either of the two Thunder Bay correctional facilities.

"An inmate that tests positive is placed under droplet precautions and isolated from the rest of the inmate population while they receive appropriate care," reads the statement from the ministry.

"The ministry is working with local public health to support contact tracing."

The ministry said all newly admitted inmates are tested for COVID-19 and are housed in a separate area away from the general population for 14 days. Staff are provided with personal protective equipment and masks are given to inmates as required. All staff and visitors are always required to wear masks and are given temperature checks.